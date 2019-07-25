The Weirdest Story of the Day Is Amanda Knox Flavored

Is Amanda Knox crowd funding her intergalactic themed wedding? Yes… that’s a real sentence. But if you believe Amanda herself the story is fake news.

Former convicted murderer Amanda Knox is attempting to crowdfund her upcoming wedding saying "Instead of a traditional registry, we are asking for donations towards the cost of the wedding." What do you make of this? #9Today pic.twitter.com/T0K6MjeslC — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 24, 2019

That was WIDELY reported… but here is her response…

A lot of jerks sending me hate right now, but also many folks sending @manunderbridge & me love & support. Thank you. I'll respond to you all soon, I promise. Right now we're neck deep writing season 4 of #thetruthabouttruecrime, which debuts this Friday.https://t.co/foN7AJwHm2 — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) July 24, 2019

Not exactly a denial but rather a plug… for herself. Hmmmmmmmm.

What do YOU think?