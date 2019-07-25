Credit: BigStockPhoto

The Weirdest Story of the Day Is Amanda Knox Flavored

July 25, 2019

Is Amanda Knox crowd funding her intergalactic themed wedding?  Yes… that’s a real sentence.  But if you believe Amanda herself the story is fake news.

That was WIDELY reported… but here is her response…

Not exactly a denial but rather a plug… for herself.  Hmmmmmmmm.

What do YOU think?

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
