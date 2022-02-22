The Weeknd unveils ‘The Dawn FM Experience’, an all-new immersive musical special

Courtesy of Amazon

The Weeknd is not through celebrating Dawn FM, his new studio album. On Monday, the “Take My Breath” singer announced The Dawn FM Experience, an immersive musical special heading to Amazon’s Prime Video.

“Next phase has begun,” The Weeknd teased on Instagram, alongside a photo of the official artwork. “Dawn FM Experience premieres February 26.” The promotional image depicts the elderly character The Weeknd channels in his new work walking through the fog while bathed in bright blue light.

The official trailer was also released Monday, which shows The Weeknd stumbling into an abandoned building and fainting when he comes across the light. According to the official press release, The Dawn FM Experience will transform the Grammy winner’s latest album “into a mesmerizing visual, creating a theatrical performance event that will envelope audiences in its unnerving and moody world.”

The Weeknd added in an official statement, “I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done.Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club,”

The immersive special will also coincide with a special eight-track live EP that subscribers can stream exclusively on Amazon Music. In addition, the day before the special’s release date, Amazon will stock its Music Artist Merch Shop with an exclusive capsule to celebrate the all-new feature.

