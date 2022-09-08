The Weeknd treats young fan battling cancer to playdate backstage

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

The Weeknd has left a large impression on one of his youngest fans, who is currently battling cancer.

A young girl named Katana is a big fan of the singer — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — and she got to hang out with him before his Los Angeles show. Her mother shared tender moments on Twitter via the username @hxouseoflisa.

“Katana meeting Abel for the first time,” she captioned the sweet video, which shows Katana excitedly handing over a stack of gifts to the Grammy winner and stressing they are all for him.

Fans felt the clip was too short and begged Katana’s mother to share more videos — and she obliged.

An extra video shows Katana running full-speed at The Weeknd, who scoops her up in his arms for a big bear hug. “Their connection is the sweetest thing I’ve ever witnessed,” Katana’s mother expressed.

In another clip, Katana is holding the “Save Your Tears” singer’s hands as they walk behind the stage. The two then part ways but not before The Weeknd gives her another hug. As he walks away, Katana calls out to him, telling him to “Have fun” at his show.

This sweet meeting took place at The Weeknd’s Los Angeles concert, which he cut short after suffering vocal issues. Despite the disappointing end of their night, Katana’s mother is thankful the “Starboy” singer reached out and made her little girl feel special.

“It’s bittersweet that Katana got to walk Abel out to his show tonight and Abel couldn’t give us his all like he had hoped,” she wrote while sharing a photo of the new friends walking hand in hand. “we love you Abel and we’re praying for you to recover quickly. you love what you do wholeheartedly.”

