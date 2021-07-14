The Weeknd teases new album and tour: “We gettin’ there”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

You can all “Save Your Tears,” because it seems like a new album from The Weeknd may be close to being finished.

On Tuesday, the “Blinding Lights” singer sent out a series of tweets alluding to his new body of work, beginning with the cryptic message, “we gettin’ there.”

“Really proud of this one. wow,” he followed up and added, “Massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc.”

The 31-year-old Canadian singer then clarified “just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work” and revealed his plans for a tour, which he said “is gonna be MADNESS.”

This isn’t the first time that The Weeknd has hinted at what would be his fifth studio album. He previously tweeted about the project in April. In May, while chatting with Variety, he coyly addressed the topic, stating, “If the last record [After Hours] is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming.”

He also previously told Rolling Stone, “I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over.”

“I’m guilty of wanting to outdo my last album, but it’s never like, ‘I’ve got to do the same type of song,'” he explained. “I’m so happy I’m not like that. My palette is so wide.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.