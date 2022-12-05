The Weeknd teases he composed music for the new ‘Avatar’ movie

20th Century Studios

First Rihanna sent shockwaves when it was announced she created two new tracks for the recently released movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Weeknd is now doing the same by teasing he created music for the forthcoming Avatar sequel.

The hitmaker took to Twitter to tease a 12-second clip of what appears to be a dramatic new melody. It was accompanied by a graphic of the letter “A” that was animated to look like moving water with a bird in its center. The Weeknd cryptically captioned the post “12.16.22” — the day Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in theaters.

Then the official Twitter account for the Avatar movie retweeted the post and captioned it with #AvatarTheWayOfWater and added “[with] @theweeknd.”

If that wasn’t enough confirmation for fans, film producer Jon Landau shouted out The Weeknd on Twitter. He shared a photo of the two posing together and wrote, “As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.”

Landau co-produced the new Avatar film alongside director James Cameron, just as they did for the first movie, which came out in 2009. Landau will also co-produce the third Avatar film, set to be released in 2024.

A title for The Weeknd’s musical contribution has not been announced.

Avatar is being distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, The Walt Disney Company.

