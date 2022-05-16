The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes make waves at 2022 Juno Awards

Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

The Juno Awards — Canada’s version of the Grammy Awards — were this weekend and several high honors went home with The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes.

The Weeknd took home the Juno Awards for Songwriter of the Year and, for his song “Take My Breath,” Best Contemporary R&B Recording. While Shawn didn’t win any music-related awards, he didn’t leave the ceremony empty handed. He was voted TikTok Juno Fan Choice and was honored with the International Achievement Award for his contributions to the international music community.

“We’re taught to believe that what we achieve is the same thing as what we are worth,” Shawn said in his acceptance speech. “But something that I know to be true now is that I was enough before anybody knew my name.” He also encouraged fans to not give up on their dreams, adding, “Don’t forget to enjoy the process” of chasing them.

Olivia Rodrigo was also honored during the ceremony, taking home International Album of the Year — besting heavy hitters such as Adele‘s 30, Taylor Swift‘s evermore, Doja Cat‘s Planet Her and The Kid LAROI‘s F*** Love 3+: Over You. Olivia said it was “such an honor” to be named and that she is “grateful” to have been nominated among “all of these amazing people.”

The night was also rich with performances, with Avril Lavigne playing a nearly five-minute medley of her greatest hits that saw her combine “Complicated,” “I’m with You,” “Girlfriend,” “Sk8ter Boi” and her newer single, “Bite Me.”

Lauren Spencer-Smith also performed her new hit “Fingers Crossed” at the weekend event, which was hosted by Marvel star Simu Liu. The complete ceremony is streaming now on YouTube.

