The Weeknd says criticism of ‘The Idol’ “hurts”; watch sexy new trailer now

It hasn’t even premiered yet, but The Weeknd‘s much anticipated HBO series The Idol has been the target of some negative press courtesy of Rolling Stone. The artist says he doesn’t really care what people say about him, but he’s upset on behalf of the hundreds of people who are working on the show with him.

“I’ve been judged since the beginning. My stuff’s always kind of been provocative,” Weeknd says in Interview magazine. He adds, “I have thick skin. I’m used to it … but it gets a little complicated for me when there’s more people involved. When it affects other people it hurts me a little bit.”

The singer explains that his experience in the movie business has taught him that “when people start rumors, it really does hurt a lot of other people.”

“A lot of people work hard on these projects. When I’m in my world, and you guys are coming at me, it’s like, alright, cool. I’m a big boy. I can figure it out,” he notes. “But you have 200 people working hard on a project like this, that hurts. Especially when what they’re saying is far from the truth, but, what can you do?”

The Weeknd also tells Interview magazine that in addition to being a TV series, The Idol will be an album, in the same way that Pink Floyd‘s The Wall and Prince‘s Purple Rain were both movies and albums.

Meanwhile, a sexy new trailer for The Idol, which debuts on HBO June 4, has arrived. The series stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a rising pop star who wants to be “the biggest touring act ever.” When she meets Weeknd’s character, cult leader Tedros, her career explodes, but the trailer hints at some dark consequences.

