The Weeknd releasing 'The Highlights' album ahead of Super Bowl performance

The artist born Abel Tesfaye is releasing a special collection of his best-known tracks ahead of the performance — but don’t call it a “greatest hits.” According to his record label, the project, called The Highlights, will provide new listeners “a rich foray into some of the iconic artist’s best and favorite work.”

The release arrives February 5, two days before Tampa Bay takes on Kansas City in Super Bowl LV. You can pre-order The Highlights now.

Here’s the track listing:



“Save Your Tears”

“Blinding Lights”

“In Your Eyes”

“Can’t Feel My Face”

“I Feel It Coming” (with Daft Punk)

“Starboy” (with Daft Punk)

“Pray For Me” (with Kendrick Lamar)

“Heartless”

“Often”

“The Hills”

“Call Out My Name”

“Die For You”

“Earned It” (Fifty Shades of Grey)

“Love Me Harder” (with Ariana Grande)

“Acquainted”

“Wicked Games”

“The Morning”

“After Hours”

