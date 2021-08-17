The Weeknd reacts to “Blinding Lights” chart feat: “Forever grateful”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” set the all-time record Monday for most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100: a total of 88. Now, the Canadian star has taken to Instagram to share his feelings about the milestone.

“Forever grateful to be able to experiment with sounds, try new things with my voice and create music with the people I truly love and respect,” he writes. “For the last decade every song has been a journey and to be able to continue this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. It’s the only gift I could ever ask for.”

“I’ll be doing it for as long as I can breathe. I love my fans and wouldn’t be here without you,” he continues. “Big day for blinding lights. Multiple songs in the top 20. [My second mixtape] Thursday turns 10. [My dog] Caesar turned 4 and the f**king dawn is coming. LET’S GO.”

“The dawn is coming” is, of course, what Weeknd’s been saying for several months now when talking about his next musical era. In his post, he included a variation on the popular Batman-slapping-Robin meme: It’s a cartoon of himself in his After Hours red jacket, singing “Oooh, I’m blinded b…” being slapped by himself in the present day, saying, “The dawn is coming!!!!”

