The Weeknd opens up about being “sober lite” in ‘GQ’ cover story

Daniel Jackson/GQ

The Weeknd is opening up about his sobriety and past drug use in GQ’s September cover story.

While Demi Lovato has taken to describing themself as “California Sober,” The Weeknd prefers the term “Sober Lite.” He says he drinks “occasionally” and smokes weed, but has left other drugs behind.

“Drugs were a crutch,” he tells the mag. “It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it. And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.”

The Weeknd, birth name Abel Tesfaye, adds that he also wants a family someday. “I know I say I don’t, but I know I do,” he says. “I want children.”

After teasing a new single and a new era Sunday, The Weeknd also gives GQ some hints about what his next album will sound like. The mag describes the project as being “packed” with “Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-f*****-life party records.”

“It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make,” The Weeknd says.

