The Weeknd is first artist to have the “Global Digital Single” in back-to-back years

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” was named “Global Digital Single of the Year” for 2020 by the Independent Federation of the Phonographic Industry, or IFPI, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide. Now, he’s earned that title again for 2021, with his song “Save Your Tears.”

That makes the Canadian superstar the only artist ever to score that title from the IFPI two years running. The Global Digital Single Award is presented to the world’s best-selling single of the year across all digital formats, including downloads and streams.

What’s more, the IFPI’s list of the top 10 Global Digital Singles of 2021 includes The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at number seven, more than two years after it was released.

The rest of the top 10 best-selling singles in the world for last year include, in descending order, “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, “Butter” by BTS, “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Peaches” by Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “good 4 u” by Olivia, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, and “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.