The Weeknd is 2021 Songwriter of the Year, “Circles” is Pop Song of the Year at ASCAP Pop Music Awards

The Weeknd has been named the 2021 Songwriter of the Year by the performing rights organization ASCAP.

It’s the first time the singer, born Abel Tesfaye, has ever received the honor, which was announced Tuesday. In addition, two of his songs were among the most-performed of the year: “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.”

Meanwhile, Post Malone‘s chart-topping hit “Circles” has been named Pop Song of the Year, though Post himself didn’t receive an award because he’s not represented by ASCAP. Three of the five writers on the song are, though, so they got the awards.

Other songs that received “most performed” ASCAP awards included hits like “10,000 Hours” by Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay, Harry Styles‘ “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar,” Lewis Capaldi‘s “Before You Go,” Dua Lipa‘s “Break My Heart” and “Don’t Start Now,” Justin Bieber‘s “Intentions,” Ava Max‘s “Kings & Queens,” and “The Bones,” by Maren Morris.