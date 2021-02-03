The Weeknd announces After Hours world tour for 2022

Courtesy Live Nation

Timing is everything, so it’s no wonder that The Weeknd is putting tickets for his first world tour on sale the day after he rocks the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday.

The star’s After Hours World Tour will kick off January 14, 2022 in Vancouver, Canada, and starting at 10 a.m. local time on Monday, you can grab tickets at TheWeeknd.com/Tour.

The tour will feature 104 dates, including North America and Europe and will wrap up in November of 2022 in London. The itinerary includes some dates that have been rescheduled from 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for those dates.

In his Billboard cover story, The Weeknd wondered aloud whether his next tour would be in support of his record-breaking album After Hours, which has been out for a year, or for a completely new album.

“It’s a whole puzzle I’m trying to wrap my head around right now,” he told Billboard. It appears we’ll have to wait awhile to find out.

Here are the North American dates for Weeknd’s After Hours 2022 tour:

1/14 — Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

1/15 — Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

1/17 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

1/19 — Winnipeg, MB, Bell MTS Place

1/21 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

1/23 — Chicago, IL, United Center

1/24 — Chicago, IL, United Center*

1/26 — Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum*

1/27 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

1/29 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

1/30 — Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

2/1 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

2/2 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

2/3 — Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

2/5 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

2/6 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun

2/8 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

2/9 — Boston, MA, TD Garden*

2/11 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

2/12 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center*

2/13 — Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

2/15 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

2/16 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

2/19 — Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center*

2/20 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

2/22 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center*

2/24 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

2/25 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

2/27 — Denver, CO, Ball Arena

3/1 — Salt Lake City, U , Vivint S3/t Home Arena

3/3 — Portland, OR, Moda Center

3/4 — Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena*

3/6 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

3/8 — Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

3/9 — San Jose, CA , SAP Center

3/11 — Los Angeles, CA, The Forum*

3/13 — San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

3/15 — Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

3/16 — Anaheim, CA, Honda Center*

3/18 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

3/19 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

3/20 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

3/22 — Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

3/25 — Ft. Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

3/28 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

3/29 — Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

3/30 — Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

4/1 — Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

4/3 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center*

4/4 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

4/5 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden*

4/7 — Elmont, NY, UBS Arena*

4/8 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

4/10 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

4/11 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena*

4/14 — St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

4/16 — Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center Omaha

4/18 — Austin, TX, Moody Center*

4/19 — San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

4/23 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena*

4/24 — Phoenix, AZ, Phoenix Suns Arena*

4/27 — Fresno, CA, Save 3/t Center*

4/30 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena*

5/1 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

*rescheduled date.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.