The Way Disney Will “Enforce” Social Distancing? Genius!!

Halt! Stay in your own quadrant!! Disney is now using Storm Troopers to “enforce” social distancing.
Storm Troopers are enforcing social distancing at Disney Springs pic.twitter.com/i6mnWgVJAu
The problem is I’m CLEARLY #TeamSkywalker and firmly embedded in the resistance. So Storm Troopers barking orders? Usually I wouldn’t comply… but this? You got me. Pretty cool!
Has Disney ever let us down when it comes to clever ways to get their point across?
Seth nerd mode off…
Who am I kidding? I can’t switch that off.