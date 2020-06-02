Credit: Willrow Hood | BigStockPhoto.com

The Way Disney Will “Enforce” Social Distancing? Genius!!

June 2, 2020

Halt!  Stay in your own quadrant!!  Disney is now using Storm Troopers to “enforce” social distancing. 

The problem is I’m CLEARLY #TeamSkywalker and firmly embedded in the resistance.  So Storm Troopers barking orders?  Usually I wouldn’t comply… but this?  You got me.  Pretty cool!

Has Disney ever let us down when it comes to clever ways to get their point across?

Seth nerd mode off…

Who am I kidding?  I can’t switch that off.

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
