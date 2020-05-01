‘The Voice’ to air remote live shows amid COVID-19 pandemic

NBCUniversalMedia(LOS ANGELES) — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has halted production on most TV shows, NBC has announced that for the first time ever, The Voice will air live shows remotely beginning on Monday.

Carson Daly will host the live rounds from a soundstage without a live audience in front of the show’s signature red revolving chairs, according to the network. The four coaches will provide artist feedback remotely from their homes: Kelly Clarkson at her ranch in Montana, Blake Shelton from his home in Oklahoma, and Nick Jonas and John Legend from their Los Angeles homes.

The artists will sing for America’s vote from 17 different towns across the country, inviting viewers into their homes and other meaningful locations in hopes of showcasing their originality and connecting with audiences on a more personal level.

The Monday performance episodes will feature interactions between the coaches, artists and host, recorded live-to-tape, with pre-taped artist performances. Viewers will then vote for their favorites, with the artists learning live on Tuesdays if they will compete for the Instant Save.

This Monday will feature Season 18 Mega Mentor James Taylor performing with the remaining artists who he mentored during the Knockout Rounds. Daly will then reveal which of the four artists competing in the first-ever Four-Way Knockout was voted through by America, and earn a spot in the Top 17 with his/her original team. The Top 17 artists will perform for the coaches and America for their chance at a spot in the Top 9.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.