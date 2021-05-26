“The Voice” crowns Team Blake’s Cam Anthony as this season’s winner

Trae Patton/NBC

A new champion has been crowned on The Voice: Cam Anthony of Team Blake Shelton!

The big reveal was made during Tuesday’s live finale, where 19-year-old Cam battled it out against fellow Team Blake member Jordan Matthew Young — who finished third — and three other finalists.

Team Kelly Clarkson‘s Kenzie Wheeler placed second with Rachel Mac and Victor Solomon finishing in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Cam’s victory captures Blake’s eighth championship title and, even more impressive, the two remained a team all the way back to the Blind Auditions, where the former child prodigy wowed the judges with his take on Sam Smith‘s “Lay Me Down.”

Nick Jonas and John Legend quarreled over him, resulting in Nick blocking the “All of Me” singer from securing the future winner.

The Philadelphia native revealed at the time that his mom wanted him to become a Blake boy, proving that it’s never a bad idea to follow your mother’s advice.

As for what Blake believes sealed his victory, it was Cam’s resounding performance of Cynthia Erivo‘s “Stand Up.” He performed it on Monday night’s penultimate episode, and brought down the house.

“On my 20th season, God put this young man in my life on The Voice that may change everything for this show,” Shelton raved.

Cam also put his own spin on Bon Jovi‘s “Wanted Dead or Alive” during his second performance, which had Shelton raving, “There are people who are born with talent, and then there are people who are born with whatever you were born with!”

Cam, who was signed by rap legend Dr. Dre when he was 12, is now entitled to the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

The Voice is slated to return later this year, but will bid goodbye to coach Nick Jonas, who will be replaced by Ariana Grande.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.