The Village People, Laura Branigan's rep upset that Trump used their music in his final farewell

For years, artists have expressed their displeasure at the fact that then-President Donald Trump used their music at his rallies and campaign appearances without permission. While Trump is no longer president, two acts are upset about the fact that during Trump’s final farewell, their music was once again played without permission.

Billboard reports that The Village People are angry that Trump played their classic “Y.M.C.A.” at his farewell event at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday. In a statement to Billboard, the iconic disco group said, “We have no ill will towards the president, but we asked him to cease and desist long ago. However, since he’s a bully, our request was ignored.”

“Thankfully he’s now out of office, so it would seem his abusive use of our music has finally ended,” they add, noting that they want to work to change copyright law so more control exists over who can and can’t use their music “in the public space.”

Meanwhile, Kathy Golik, the legacy manager for the late singer Laura Branigan, tells TMZ that she’s ticked off that Trump blasted Branigan’s song “Gloria” at the same event.

“‘Gloria’ is a great, energetic anthem that for decades has evoked many good feelings, memories of times and places, etc. for so many across the globe, and that’s the association that Laura would want, and that I do as her legacy manager,” says Golik.

She adds, “It’s about not giving the power to those who do not deserve it, to change all the good that people have always felt about ‘Gloria’ — to take the song back and restore it, and in turn, Laura’s legacy, once again.”

“Gloria” was also played at the January 6th event where Trump gave the speech that is accused of inciting a violent insurrection at the Capitol.

