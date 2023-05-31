The ultimate Taylor Swift souvenir? Her “Cornelia Street” house is for sale

Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television

Ever since Taylor Swift immortalized her former New York City rental home in her 2019 song “Cornelia Street,” it’s been a place where Swifties gather to pay homage to their queen. Now, the place can be yours — for just $18 million.

Architectural Digest reports that Taylor lived in the 5,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in 2016 while her other Manhattan home was being renovated. According to the publication, she paid $39,500 per month for the townhouse, which features a 30-foot-long indoor pool, a garage, a rooftop garden space, a gym, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, private terraces and other amenities.

If you don’t have $18 million to spend on the place, you can rent it for $45,000 per month.

The property was last sold in 2019 for $11.5 million.

In the song “Cornelia Street,” on her album Lover, Taylor sings, “If you ever walk away/ I’d never walk Cornelia Street again.” After the news broke that Taylor and Joe Alwyn — allegedly the “you” in the song — had split up, fans gathered in front of Cornelia Street to leave flowers and cry.

