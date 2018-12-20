Credit: Shellie Hart

The ULTIMATE Christmas ‘Crunch’ Gift [recipe]

My sis and I make this for friends and coworkers EVERY year.  And it’s fun to experiment ingredients (would always keep the pretzels and Chex base though:)  For example, you can use your favorite flavor of M&M’s, chunks of pretzel bark or candy cane…etc.  We use both corn and the wheat Chex for flavor and crunch.  After sharing your first batch, you’ll be hounded for more!  All good though, as it does make quite a bit.  Super easy and fun!!!  Also fun for the kids to make!  Enjoy – Shellie Hart

Base Recipe for Christmas Crunch (HERE)

Other Holiday Chex Mix Recipes (HERE)

Credit: Shellie Hart
About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
