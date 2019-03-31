The Tulips are here!

It’s not just opening weekend for the Mariners, it’s also the kick-off to the 2019 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival! Enjoy this Northwest tradition that runs now through early May! Learn more
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
