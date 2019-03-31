The trailer for “Ugly Dolls” is out, starring some of your favorite artists…

….including Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Bebe Rexa, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton and more! It hits the theaters on May 3rd, with the soundtrack out April 26th (they all sing on it, of course). Check out one of the trailers here!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
