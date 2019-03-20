The Top 5 Spring Hikes Near Seattle.

With the snow still packing in the trails in the higher elevations, check out some of my favorite early season hikes to get the legs back into summer form!

It’s THAT time of year when the cabin fever starts to kick in and when you get some of these warm and sunny days that you want to just head to the mountains and hike. The problem with THAT is, unless you’re good with strapping on the snowshoes or skis…there is still a LOT of snow in the higher elevations and many of the popular hiking spots in our area.

Thankfully, we have an abundance of lower elevation hikes that can give you a nice workout and get you back into shape for when the snow DOES melt away and we can get going on to the more advanced hikes higher up in the mountains.

**NOTE** A couple of these still have a good amount of snow on them because of the insane amount of snow that fell this winter so be aware**

Here are a few of my faves to hit during the spring season.

1. Mount Si

Length: 8 miles roundtrip

Difficulty: Challenging
Hands down, my favorite one! Just did it on Monday and there is still a lot of snow from about mile 2 up. I recommend bringing some little microspikes and/or some poles.

2. Rattlesnake Ledge

Length: About 4 miles

Difficulty: Easy

This is the ultimate go-to when you’re short on time and you just want to get some incredible scenery. Low effort BIG rewards at the top!

3. Middle Fork Snoqualmie River

Length: 6 miles roundtrip

Difficulty: Easy
A rushing river, old growth trees, splashing waterfalls and mountain views — this classic Northwest trail has a little bit of everything. The trail winds along the river and through the forest for a peaceful, scenic stroll not too far from the city.

4. Wallace Falls  

Length: 5.5 miles roundtrip

Difficulty: Moderate
You’ll take in no fewer than nine waterfalls along this popular forested hike, including the 265-foot Wallace Falls. Rumor has it that rainy days make the plunging water along this trail even more dramatic.

5. Oyster Dome

Length: 6.5 miles roundtrip

Difficulty: Moderate
An hour north of Seattle, this unique little peak offers expansive views of the San Juan Islands, Vancouver Island, the Olympic range and all the natural beauty of the Puget Sound.

6. Boulder River
Length: Up to 8.5 miles roundtrip

Difficulty: Easy
There’s not a ton of true old growth forest left in the Cascade lowlands, but some of the most incredible sits along the pristine Boulder River. Stroll among the big trees and gape at several cascading waterfalls on this easy walk in the woods.

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
