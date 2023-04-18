photosvit|BigStock

A new survey of 2,000 people has revealed the top 40 things adults miss most from their childhood.

Topping the list were school holidays and waking up without a care in the world.

Interestingly, more than half (56 percent) admitted losing their sense of fun as they’ve gotten older with the average age for this feeling coming at 27-years-old.

Top 40 things adults miss about being a child

1. School holidays

2. Waking up without a care in the world

3. No life admin

4. Being cooked for

5. Being looked after when sick

6. Waking up on birthday mornings feeling excited

7. Spending a lot of time outdoors

8. Playing in the park

9. Getting pocket money

10. Seeing friends every day at school

11. Falling to sleep quickly and easily

12. Washing being done

13. Watching kid’s TV shows

14. Not knowing the concept of money

15. The newness of everything

16. Waking up feeling excited

17. Having friends over after school or going to friend’s houses

18. Feeling like you could be anything you wanted when you grow up

19. Not having to do food shopping

20. Watching TV after getting home from school

21. Climbing trees

22. Being bought sweets and chocolate

23. toys bought for you

24. Drawing/coloring

25. Knocking on neighbors’ doors to go out and play

26. Playing hide and seek

27. Not worrying about getting dirty when outside

28. Going to fairs/riding rides

29. Visiting arcades

30. Being read to

31. Having packed lunch made

32. Waking up with a positive attitude

33. Getting carried when too tired to walk

34, Singing without caring how it sounded

35. Jumping in puddles

36. Walking, cycling or scooting to school

37. Getting certificates, gold star etc.

38. Having sleepovers

39. Napping in the day

40. After school clubs/hobbies

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069