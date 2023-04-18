A new survey of 2,000 people has revealed the top 40 things adults miss most from their childhood.
Topping the list were school holidays and waking up without a care in the world.
Interestingly, more than half (56 percent) admitted losing their sense of fun as they’ve gotten older with the average age for this feeling coming at 27-years-old.
Top 40 things adults miss about being a child
1. School holidays
2. Waking up without a care in the world
3. No life admin
4. Being cooked for
5. Being looked after when sick
6. Waking up on birthday mornings feeling excited
7. Spending a lot of time outdoors
8. Playing in the park
9. Getting pocket money
10. Seeing friends every day at school
11. Falling to sleep quickly and easily
12. Washing being done
13. Watching kid’s TV shows
14. Not knowing the concept of money
15. The newness of everything
16. Waking up feeling excited
17. Having friends over after school or going to friend’s houses
18. Feeling like you could be anything you wanted when you grow up
19. Not having to do food shopping
20. Watching TV after getting home from school
21. Climbing trees
22. Being bought sweets and chocolate
23. toys bought for you
24. Drawing/coloring
25. Knocking on neighbors’ doors to go out and play
26. Playing hide and seek
27. Not worrying about getting dirty when outside
28. Going to fairs/riding rides
29. Visiting arcades
30. Being read to
31. Having packed lunch made
32. Waking up with a positive attitude
33. Getting carried when too tired to walk
34, Singing without caring how it sounded
35. Jumping in puddles
36. Walking, cycling or scooting to school
37. Getting certificates, gold star etc.
38. Having sleepovers
39. Napping in the day
40. After school clubs/hobbies
