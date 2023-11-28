Laurie Blog

The Top 10 Cities Where Millennials Are Moving

Seattle Skyline Panorama With The Seattle Space Needle At Sunset
About 25% of millennials uprooted last year and moved to a different city, and SmartAsset wanted to find out which cities proved the biggest draw for this demographic (those between the ages of 25 and 44, for the purposes of this analysis).

Most popular cities for millennials

  1. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  2. Santa Clara, California
  3. Seattle
  4. Sunnyvale, California
  5. Denver
  6. Arlington, Virginia
  7. Bellevue, Washington
  8. Killeen, Texas
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Sandy Springs, Georgia

