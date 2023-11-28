The Top 10 Cities Where Millennials Are Moving

Svetlana Day|BigStock

Sseattle coming in hot at #3.

About 25% of millennials uprooted last year and moved to a different city, and SmartAsset wanted to find out which cities proved the biggest draw for this demographic (those between the ages of 25 and 44, for the purposes of this analysis).

Most popular cities for millennials

Cambridge, Massachusetts Santa Clara, California Seattle Sunnyvale, California Denver Arlington, Virginia Bellevue, Washington Killeen, Texas Austin, Texas Sandy Springs, Georgia

