The Top 10 Cities Where Millennials Are Moving

Sseattle coming in hot at #3.
About 25% of millennials uprooted last year and moved to a different city, and SmartAsset wanted to find out which cities proved the biggest draw for this demographic (those between the ages of 25 and 44, for the purposes of this analysis).
Most popular cities for millennials
- Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Santa Clara, California
- Seattle
- Sunnyvale, California
- Denver
- Arlington, Virginia
- Bellevue, Washington
- Killeen, Texas
- Austin, Texas
- Sandy Springs, Georgia
