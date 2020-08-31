The Sweetest #MondayMotivation Ever!

Photo Credit: Bigstock

They’ve been together almost twice as long as I’ve been alive… and that doesn’t even count the seventeen years of friendship they had before they got married. Best friends make the BEST relationships, don’t they?

Julio Cesar Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes, 104, have lived a combined 215 years. https://t.co/Q6jE8iNztq — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 30, 2020

I absolutely adore being out in public and seeing an older couple holding hands. You can learn a LOT from just observing.

Imagine the wisdom this amazing couple must pass along!