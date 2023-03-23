Ed Sheeran Docuseries Coming to Disney.

A docuseries chronicling Ed Sheeran‘s journey to stardom, his personal life and the inspiration behind his music, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, is set to premiere globally on Disney+ on May 3.

In Disney’s announcement, the four-part docuseries is described as spotlighting “how an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame to become one of the biggest global music superstars and how his chart-topping hits were born.”

The Disney+ original series will feature exclusive content from Sheeran’s personal archive, interviews with his loved ones and intimate performances. All four episodes of The Sum of It All, produced by Fulwell 73 Productions (Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, Adele: One Night Only), will be available on release day: “Love,” “Loss,” “Focus” and “Balance.”

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” Sheeran says in a press release. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069