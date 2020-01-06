The Stepfamily Handbook: From Dating to Getting Serious to forming a Blended Family [Podcast]

January 6, 2020

Karen Bonnell is a co-parent coach, mediator and trainer who helps families and couples navigate some emotional territory to reach a healthy place for all. Karen has over 30 years' experience working with families, and she is located close by in Kirkland. Karen's new book "The Stepfamily Handbook: From Dating to Getting Serious to forming a Blended Family" is co-written with Patricia Papernow, a nationally recognized expert on 'blended families'. Together they present a great navigation tool to help couples and families avoid the pitfalls of rushing into blending families. As Karen reiterates, the slower we go, the faster the journey will proceed.

www.coachmediateconsult.com

