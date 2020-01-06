The Stepfamily Handbook: From Dating to Getting Serious to forming a Blended Family [Podcast]

Karen Bonnell is a co-parent coach, mediator and trainer who helps families and couples navigate some emotional territory to reach a healthy place for all. Karen has over 30 years' experience working with families, and she is located close by in Kirkland. Karen's new book "The Stepfamily Handbook: From Dating to Getting Serious to forming a Blended Family" is co-written with Patricia Papernow, a nationally recognized expert on 'blended families'. Together they present a great navigation tool to help couples and families avoid the pitfalls of rushing into blending families. As Karen reiterates, the slower we go, the faster the journey will proceed.
Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.