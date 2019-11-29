The Star Is On!

The Star will shine again this year, come out and celebrate with WARM 106.9’s Shellie Hart!Shellie is celebrating with you at this post-Thanksgiving tradition in Westlake Center, which draws more than 10,000 people each year.

There was a question as to whether or not the star would be fixed for the 2019 holiday season.

Update as of 11/24: According to the Seattle Times the lighting ceremony will happen at 5 p.m. on Nov. 29. We can’t wait to see the crowd gather.

We don’t know the exact time yet, but in the past it has been lit between 430 and 5 on the day after Thanksgiving.

This according to the FB page

Usher in the holiday season in downtown Seattle with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration, presented by Alaska Airlines.

The seasonal sights and sounds will begin around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, with the lighting of the Westlake holiday tree,

followed by a dusting of snow and a spectacular fireworks show (if weather permits!) – all at Westlake Park.

