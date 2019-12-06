The Smallest Kindness Makes The Biggest Differnce

Tracy Dean, noticed a girl was having trouble fixing her hair, and she decided to help her out.

Tracy Dean, the sweetest school bus driver, has been styling Isabelle Pieri’s hair every morning since the poor girl lost her mother.

Patricia Pieri, Isabelle’s mom, died three years ago from a rare brain illness.

Her daughter struggled with doing her own hair. Luckily, Tracy was there to help.

As a part of their morning routine, the kindhearted bus driver started styling and braiding the girl’s hair.

As per NBC News, it was really difficult for Philip to style his daughter’s hair.

All he could do was giving her a crew cut. Fortunately, Tracy came into their lives and made the girl’s life a little bit happier.

Isabelle could finally show off her lovely hairstyles without feeling ashamed.

