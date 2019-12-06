Credit: BigStockPhoto

The Smallest Kindness Makes The Biggest Differnce

December 6, 2019

Tracy Dean, noticed a girl was having trouble fixing her hair, and she decided to help her out.

Tracy Dean, the sweetest school bus driver, has been styling Isabelle Pieri’s hair every morning since the poor girl lost her mother.

Patricia Pieri, Isabelle’s mom, died three years ago from a rare brain illness.

Her daughter struggled with doing her own hair. Luckily, Tracy was there to help.

As a part of their morning routine, the kindhearted bus driver started styling and braiding the girl’s hair.

As per NBC News, it was really difficult for Philip to style his daughter’s hair.

All he could do was giving her a crew cut. Fortunately, Tracy came into their lives and made the girl’s life a little bit happier.

Isabelle could finally show off her lovely hairstyles without feeling ashamed.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
