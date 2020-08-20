The singing, the costumes, the craziness — new nine-DVD set 'The Best of Cher' has it all

Time Life

Wanna watch Cher, Elton John and Bette Midler sing a certified disco classic while wearing sequins, sparkles and silver bubbles? Do you still own a DVD player? Well, today’s your lucky day.

Time Life has put together a massive DVD box set called The Best of Cher, featuring nine discs full of all the things that we love about Cher: Her music, her knack for comedy, her showmanship and, of course, her unbelievable wardrobe.

The set, due out September 15, has two volumes. Volume One features 10 episodes of Cher, the variety show CBS gave her after she and Sonny Bono split up. Available for the first time in 10 years, they include comedy sketches, musical performances and guest appearances by everybody from Elton John to The Muppets to Raquel Welch.

Also included: New interviews with Cher, her friend Lily Tomlin, designer Bob Mackie, who created her fabulous costumes, and George Schlatter, executive producer of Cher.

A new featurette called Cher: Then & Now and her TV appearances on The Dick Cavett Show and Dinah round out Volume One.

Volume Two includes both of Cher’s 1970s TV specials: 1978’s Cher…Special and 1979’s Cher…and Other Fantasies. There’s also two of her concerts in Las Vegas — one filmed in 1991 at the Mirage, and one filmed in 1999 at the MGM Grand — plus home movies and rehearsal footage.

A full-length documentary called Dear Mom, Love Cher and a 2018 appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden complete Volume Two.

On top of that, you get a collectible look book of Bob Mackie’s original wardrobe sketches for the star.

“I love looking back at these shows. They’re so much fun to watch and they were so much fun to make,” Cher says in a new interview.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.