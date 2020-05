The Shocking, Smelly (and Harry) Reason This Candle Is Sold Out at Target

Even tougher to get your hands on than Clorox Wipes and toilet paper is the Cashmere Vanilla candle made and sold exclusively by Target. The reason it’s sold out? Harry Styles!

Harry Styles Fans Put Target Candle with His Scent Out of Stock https://t.co/UmHmQcLmJg — TMZ (@TMZ) May 10, 2020

I bet Taylor is wishing they never broke up now! Wow, okay, I gotta find some Febreze now to cover up the smell of that last sentence. I’m sorry I didn’t mean it!!