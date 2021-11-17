The second ‘Noël’: Josh Groban’s Christmas livestream makes a return this holiday season

Lupe Bustos

Last year, Josh Groban couldn’t perform for fans live due to the pandemic, so he did a very special holiday concert that was livestreamed to his fans. But if you missed it, the good news is that he’s giving fans another chance to see it.

The performance will stream again on Friday, December 17, and you can buy a ticket for a stream anywhere you are in the world. On the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada, it’ll start at 8 p.m. ET. On the West Coast of the U.S. and Canada, it’ll stream at 8 p.m. PT.

“It felt really nice making this, back when no one was able to do shows in person, or see their families and we all needed a little warmth,” Josh writes on Instagram. “Anyway it turned out pretty special and we’d like to share it with you again.”

The special features Josh performing favorites from his hit 2007 holiday album Noël, plus fan favorites. You can get tickets now via Dreamstage.

As an added bonus, a new VIP Experience is available, featuring a Q&A with Josh and a live performance of extra songs. In addition, new merch bundles will include a $5 donation to Josh’s Find Your Light Foundation charity.

