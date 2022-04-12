The season 2 trailer for Sara Bareilles’ ‘﻿Girls5eva’ ﻿is finally here

Courtesy NBCUniversal

The Girls5eva saga continues with the premiere of season two. The Emmy-nominated comedy, which stars “Brave” singer Sara Bareilles, is set to return May 5.

The trailer for the upcoming season dropped Tuesday, showing Sara ﻿and the gang entering “album mode” — only to be told they have six weeks to finish it to make a true comeback.

Standing in the former ’90s girl group’s way, however, is a “toxic” male producer — that’s according to Sara’s character, Dawn. That leads to a hilarious exchange with her other group mates who remind her how awful their former producers of the past were, citing instances where they would sniff their chairs or flash their private parts.

Whether or not Dawn’s instincts are right has yet to be seen, but she is also facing another unique pressure as the group’s songwriter: she has a month to write all the songs for “the most undeniable album of all time.”

Says Busy Philipps‘ Summer in a pep talk gone wrong, “If everybody hates it, it means that they hate you as a person on every level.”

Then there’s the final question: would anyone be interested in hearing the album? After they fail to get one fan to watch their Instagram Live video, they try to make as much noise as possible to drum up interest.

Will their comeback succeed? Find out when ﻿Girls5eva ﻿– also starring Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry — premieres its second season May 5 on the Peacock streaming service.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.