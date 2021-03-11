The Script strip down their hits on new EP 'The Acoustic Sessions 2'

SME UK

The Script are stripping things down with a new EP coming March 17.

The Acoustic Sessions 2 EP is a sequel to the Irish band’s Acoustic Sessions EP, which first came out in 2018. For the project, the trio recorded new versions of their hits “Breakeven,” “For the First Time,” “Nothing” and “Millionaires.” The new take on “For the First Time” is available now.



In a statement, The Script said that after cutting their tour short last year due to COVID-19, they found themselves “reflecting on the songs we had put in the set.”

“A couple of them we put in because of the love they were getting from The Script Family, both on streaming platforms and messages we were getting to play them live,” they add. “It didn’t take much to channel our energy into giving back to The Script Family again with another acoustic EP.”

2008’s “Breakeven” was the group’s first big U.S. hit, from their self-titled debut album. “For the First Time” and “Nothing,” from their second album Science & Faith, followed in 2010. “Millionaires” is from their 2012 album #3.

The Script’s most recent album, Sunsets & Full Moons, came out in 2019.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.