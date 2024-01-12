The Salvation Army Provides Emergency Shelters  

The Salvation Army operates emergency cold weather shelters for homeless neighbors. As temperatures drop throughout Western Washington, The Salvation Army is working to ensure our homeless neighbors have shelter during this cold spell. The Salvation Army, in partnership with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is operating Emergency Cold Weather Shelters: use this link to see a complete resource list throughout King County: https://kcrha.org/resources/severe-weather-shelter/.

Shelter Name and Capacity Address and Hours of Operation Sodo Shelter – Bay A. Capacity: 33 people. Pets welcome, light dinner and breakfast provided 1039 6th Ave South, Seattle, WA 98134, Dates: Wednesday January 10 – Tuesday January 16. Open from: 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM Exhibition Hall, Seattle Center. Capacity: 250 people. Pets welcome, light dinner and breakfast provided. 301 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109. Dates: Friday, January 12 – Tuesday, January 16. Open from: 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM

The Exhibit Hall has space for 150 people; sleeping mats and blankets will be provided. All are welcome to stay the night and avoid sleeping outside in frigid temperatures, which can lead to hypothermia and other dangerous medical conditions.

The Salvation Army’s Divisional Commander, Colonel Cindy Foley, says, “Our shelters are created to support our neighbors in need who face deadly conditions sleeping outside in frigid temperatures.”

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army was founded in 1865 when William Booth decided to take his ministry into the streets of London where it would reach the poor, the homeless, the hungry and the destitute. It is now part of the universal Christian Church, and an international organization meeting human needs in 127 countries around the globe. The Salvation Army continues its tradition in the Northwest Division by serving more than 600,000 people annually, always meeting human needs without discrimination. Among the services offered in this region are rent/utility/gas assistance, food pantry, clothing, disaster relief services, summer camps, holiday assistance, services for the aging, medical facilities, shelters for battered women and children, family and career counseling, vocational training, correction services, and substance abuse rehabilitation.

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069