“The saddest of news:” Mariah Carey, Elton John & more mourn Olivia Newton-John

VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

Tributes continue to pour in for singer, actress and activist Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73 after a yearslong battle with cancer.

Fellow 1970s icon Elton John posted several photos of himself with Olivia, including one from the mid-’70s of him with Olivia and Stevie Wonder. “The saddest of news to wake up to,” he captioned the post. “Olivia was a beautiful and courageous woman, who I never heard complain about her illness. A beautiful voice and a warm and loving friend. I will miss her so much. Condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Elton co-wrote the title track of Olivia’s 1988 album The Rumour.

Mariah Carey also posted several photos of herself with Olivia and wrote a heartfelt message about how much the star meant to her as a kid.

“I first fell in love with Olivia’s voice when I was a little girl and heard ‘I Honestly Love You,'” Mariah wrote. “Songs like ‘Magic,’ ‘Suddenly’ and ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE. I was obsessed.”

She continues, “I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE one and only Olivia Newton-John actually walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You.’ This is a moment I will never ever forget.”

Mariah goes on to praise Olivia as “one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met,” adding, “She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved.”

Sheryl Crow, Kylie Minogue, Keith Urban and Peter Frampton also posted tributes to Olivia.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.