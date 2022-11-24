The Rudest Things You Can Do During Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving brings loved ones together to unplug and share a special meal.
This holiday is famously not always the most harmonious, however.
From cooking stress to tense conversations to full-on blowouts, many situations can derail a Thanksgiving dinner. But there are ways to keep things peaceful and light, as well. We asked etiquette experts to share some common rude behaviors at big holiday gatherings like Thanksgiving, and advice for avoiding them.
“Being together with family for holidays can be wonderful,” said Jodi R.R. Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. “It can also be taxing. Taking the time to plan and think strategically can make the difference between enjoying the interactions and pure dread.”
Rudest things:
Not RSVP-ing
Ignoring The Schedule
Bringing Dishes That Require Cooking
Starting Tense Conversations
Prying Into People’s Personal Business
Asserting Yourself In The Kitchen Without Being Asked
Not Letting The Host Know About An Allergy Or Dietary Restriction
Only Talking To People You Know
Showing Up Empty-Handed
Assuming You Can Take Home The Leftovers
Hanging Around Too Long After Dinner
