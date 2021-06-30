The Rock Sings to a Fan! Not!

Dwayne Johnson has some serious acting chops, but his vocal skills might need some work.
The actor, 49, posted a sweet message for a fan who has been living with Stage 4
breast cancer for the past six years.
The recipient also happens to be a fan of Garth Brooks,
so Johnson decided to go country in hopes of making her smile.
“I’m so excited right now to deliver this very special message.
I’m so excited my cheeks are red,” he said in the Instagram clip.
“This goes out to a very special woman. A very strong woman. Melissa, A.K.A Missy!
“I also know you’re Garth Brooks’ biggest fan,” he later added.
“You know I love my country music. So in the spirit of Garth, this one’s for you.”
