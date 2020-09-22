The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame "suits" Harry Styles just fine

It’s been a big year for Harry Styles: He scored his first solo number-one hit, he just got a Billboard Music Award nomination, and now, he’s been enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — sort of.

The Gucci suit Harry Styles wore when he inducted his friend Stevie Nicks into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year has now been added to the Hall’s Right Here, Right Now exhibit, which focuses on today’s artists and their musical influences.

During the 2019 induction ceremony, Stevie became the first woman ever to be inducted into the Hall twice: once as a member of Fleetwood Mac, and once as a solo artist. At the ceremony, Harry and Stevie teamed up to perform her hit duet with Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

He also praised Stevie during his induction speech as “the magical gypsy godmother who occupies the in-between,” adding, “It’s a space that can only be hers.”

In addition to Stevie and Fleetwood Mac, Harry says Hall of Fame inductees Van Morrison, David Bowie, Elvis Presley and Joni Mitchell are among his biggest musical influences.

The Rock Hall, located in Cleveland, OH, is now open, though advance tickets are required. Visit RockHall.com for info.

By Andrea Dresdale

