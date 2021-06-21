The Return of the Hula Hoop

Volurol|BigStock

It’s all the rage #hulahoop.

There’s no shortage of exercise content on TikTok.

If you’ve scrolled through a lot of hula hoop workout videos lately.

Then you’ve discovered TikTok’s latest fitness trend — nestled under the hashtag

#hulahoop — that helps you get your sweat on with the throwback toy.

The #hulahoop videos — which have amassed a casual 925 million views,

and more than 200 million more under #hulahoopfitness and

#weightedhulahoop — include workouts of all stripes.

Some feature traditional hula hooping set to upbeat music,

others tout the strengthening powers of using a weighted hoop,

and there are some users that feature TikTok dance-style routines

using the nostalgic piece of equipment.

So if you’re looking for a fun exercise to add to your routine,

you might want to consider hopping on the hula hoop trend.

Disclaimer, I watched several video’s of people taking the hula-hoop challenge

and they gave up!!! Said they hated it. So there is that.

