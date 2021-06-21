The Return of the Hula Hoop

It’s all the rage #hulahoop.
There’s no shortage of exercise content on TikTok.
If you’ve scrolled through a lot of hula hoop workout videos lately.
Then you’ve discovered TikTok’s latest fitness trend — nestled under the hashtag
#hulahoop — that helps you get your sweat on with the throwback toy.
The #hulahoop videos — which have amassed a casual 925 million views,
and more than 200 million more under #hulahoopfitness and
#weightedhulahoop — include workouts of all stripes.
Some feature traditional hula hooping set to upbeat music,
others tout the strengthening powers of using a weighted hoop,
and there are some users that feature TikTok dance-style routines
using the nostalgic piece of equipment.
So if you’re looking for a fun exercise to add to your routine,
you might want to consider hopping on the hula hoop trend.
Disclaimer, I watched several video’s of people taking the hula-hoop challenge
and they gave up!!! Said they hated it. So there is that.