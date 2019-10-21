The Rabbit Effect — Live Longer, Healthier, and Happier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness

October 21, 2019

Dr. Kelli Harding, is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. She has a specialty in Psychiatry and Neurology, as well as psychosomatic (mind-body) medicine. Dr. Harding is passionate about sharing what she has discovered in her medical studies and work. So she has written: The Rabbit Effect--Live Longer, Healthier, and Happier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness. Dr. Harding's work is both paradigm shifting and empowering. In hearing her speak and reading her work, we will find ourselves internally agreeing with what she says, the stories she shares, and discover where we can be the director of our own life, and have a positive impact on the lives of others. Why ' the rabbit effect'? It relates to a study conducted at McGill University to establish the relationship between high blood cholesterol and heart health in rabbits, and it's fascinating.

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation.

