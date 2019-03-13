Credit: YouTube

The Problem With Snuggling and Kissing Chickens

Spring is near and don’t we all want to raise some baby chicks? 

Well if you have a little “Elmyra”…

There are a few do’s and don’ts to protect you and yours from salmonella. 

Salmonella usually doesn’t make the birds sick but can make people sick.

Symptoms of Salmonella include:

  • Diarrhea
  • Vomiting
  • Fever
  • Abdominal cramps lasting four to seven days or more.

Here are steps you can follow to keep your family healthy: Click HERE

Youtube Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.