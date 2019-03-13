The Problem With Snuggling and Kissing Chickens

Spring is near and don’t we all want to raise some baby chicks?

Well if you have a little “Elmyra”…

There are a few do’s and don’ts to protect you and yours from salmonella.

Salmonella usually doesn’t make the birds sick but can make people sick.

Symptoms of Salmonella include:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Fever

Abdominal cramps lasting four to seven days or more.

Here are steps you can follow to keep your family healthy: Click HERE

Youtube Video: HERE