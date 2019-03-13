The Problem With Snuggling and Kissing Chickens

Spring is near and don’t we all want to raise some baby chicks?
Well if you have a little “Elmyra”…
There are a few do’s and don’ts to protect you and yours from salmonella.
Salmonella usually doesn’t make the birds sick but can make people sick.
Symptoms of Salmonella include:
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Fever
- Abdominal cramps lasting four to seven days or more.
Here are steps you can follow to keep your family healthy: Click HERE
Youtube Video: HERE
