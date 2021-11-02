The Power of Pumpkins

mikeledray|BigStock

Pumpkin might be fall’s favorite fruit, but the winter squash is packed with vitamins and minerals that can help improve your health.

Here are a few facts you should know about pumpkins before you stop by your local pumpkin patch or grocery store.

1. Pumpkins can help your eyesight

Pumpkins are a high source of vitamin A, which plays a significant role in eye health, according to experts.

According to Christie Gagnon – a registered dietitian at the food and lifestyle blog Hoorah to Health, the orange fruit “is packed full of vitamin A,” which is a nutrient that can “lower the risk of developing cataracts, a common cause of blindness.”

2. Pumpkins are immunity boosters

Aside from vitamin A, pumpkins are a high source of vitamin C, which is a nutrient that has long been associated with boosting immunity.

3. Pumpkins can help you stay limber

Bananas aren’t the only fruit rich in potassium. Pumpkins can be a great source for the mineral.

4. Pumpkins are helpful for weight loss

If you’re looking to shed a few pounds with a healthier diet, pumpkins could become your secret weapon.

5. Pumpkins boost fiber and lower cholesterol

Pumpkins are high in fiber, which has a list of benefits, including satiating hunger and lowering “bad” cholesterol (AKA low-density lipoprotein).

6. Pumpkins are rich in skin-saving antioxidants

Pumpkins are loaded with antioxidants. These molecules help to protect cells from damage caused by free radicals – unstable atoms. Antioxidants neutralize these atoms, which in turn slows the aging process, according to Harvard Medical School.

