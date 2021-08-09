The personal reason Elton John was thrilled about this year’s Olympics

Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment

Elton John was super-happy about this year’s just-concluded Olympics — and it’s not just because he likes to watch sports.

Among the Rocket Man’s business interests is a sports management firm he co-founded called Rocket Sports Management. Turns out several of the firm’s clients did quite well in Tokyo, scooping up medals left and right.

Among them: Charlotte Worthington, the first-ever Olympic BMX Freestyle champion; cyclist Laura Kenny, the first British woman to win gold at three consecutive Olympic Games; and Kenny’s husband, cyclist Jason Kenny, who is now Great Britain’s most decorated Olympian of all time.

As if that weren’t enough, a song Elton recorded with the U.K. singer/songwriter Rina Sawayama, “Chosen Family,” was used at the closing ceremony.

“What a remarkable Olympics and I couldn’t be prouder!” Elton wrote on Instagram. “Not only have the athletes @rocketsportsmanagement won medals, broken British records and made Olympic history but it means so much for mine and @rinasonline’s song, Chosen Family, to be played at the closing ceremony. Congratulations to all the athletes and to Tokyo.”

