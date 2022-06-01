The Oldest Dog in the World: Pebbles

A South Carolina couple’s dog was officially dubbed the oldest in the world at the age of 22 years and 59 days old.

Pebbles, a toy fox terrier belonging to Taylors residents Bobby and Julie Gregory, was named the oldest dog living by Guinness World Records after her age was verified as 22 years and 59 days.

The Gregory family said they decided to apply for Pebbles to be recognized by Guinness after reading about TobyKeith, a 21-year-old chihuahua that was given the title in April.

“Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record,” Julie Gregory told Guinness World Records. “When I saw TobyKeith’s story all over the news, I applied.”

Pebbles, born March 28, 2000, remains healthy and active — especially at night, her owners said.

“Pebbles is like a wild teen who loves to sleep during the day and is up all night,” Julie Gregory said.

