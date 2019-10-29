Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

The Old Baby It’s Cold Outside is New Again

October 29, 2019

Remember last year when controversy erupted around the 1944 classic Baby It’s Cold Outside?  Well John Legend and Kelly Clarkson answered the call for an update!

So… just to be clear… here are the updated lyrics:

Clarkson: “What will my friends think…”
Legend: “I think they should rejoice”
Clarkson: “…if I have one more drink?”
Legend: “It’s your body, and your choice.”
Couldn’t they have been a little more subtle?

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
