The Old Baby It’s Cold Outside is New Again

Remember last year when controversy erupted around the 1944 classic Baby It’s Cold Outside? Well John Legend and Kelly Clarkson answered the call for an update!
The two recorded a remake of the 1944 classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside" after last holiday season, when some observed that aspects of the original song were a bit problematic when viewed through a modern lens https://t.co/UVldFCbxQy
— CNN (@CNN) October 29, 2019
So… just to be clear… here are the updated lyrics:
Clarkson: “What will my friends think…”
Legend: “I think they should rejoice”
Clarkson: “…if I have one more drink?”
Legend: “It’s your body, and your choice.”
Couldn’t they have been a little more subtle?