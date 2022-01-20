The *NSYNC road trip movie is underway, says Lance Bass: “There’s gonna be a ton of music in it”

J. Vespa/WireImage

24 years ago today, *NSYNC‘s debut single “I Want You Back” was released in the U.S., so let’s check in and find out the status of that movie Lance Bass announced he was making based on the true story of two girls who won a Winnebago on The Price Is Right in 1999 and used it to follow *NSYNC on tour that year. Well, it’s definitely happening.

“It is finally being written right now,” Lance told ABC Audio a few months ago. “I wanted to make sure that this movie was written by, one, females, and people that knew that fandom and appreciated that fandom. And this writing team knows that.”

Lance added that Rachel Bloom –best known for co-creating and starring in the musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — is involved.

“We’re toying with how much of a musical we’re doing,” he explained. “There’s going to be tons of music in it, y’know, the way Pitch Perfect does it, where they break into song and dance, but it makes sense.”

The movie’s set 20 years after the original 1999 road trip, Lance said, adding, “We just want it to be kind of fun, over-the-top…I want that R-rated road trip comedy that you just have a lot of fun with.”

Meanwhile, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone told ABC Audio that Lance has wanted to make this movie since the original 1999 road trip.

“From day one, when these girls won The Price Is Right, and they were following us, we started giving them tickets…we kinda sponsored them a little bit,” he noted. “And [Lance] even said, ‘One day, I want to do a film about this’…so it was really cool to hear that he’s going to be doing this, [with] a couple of really, really, really great writers.”

