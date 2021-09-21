The Nose Knows

Benedek Alpar|Bigstock

It has been said, we don’t believe dogs can sniff cancer or Covid because we believe in sight not smell.

Humans need to “see” to believe.

Malcom Gladwell’s podcast called Revisionist History, talks about this very thing.

Dogs are more than capable to “sniff” out disease and viruses but it seems we are slow to

employ them because we can’t smell, so we depend on what we see.

But what about when humans can “smell?”

I come from a family of sniffers.

Just go to a potluck and you will see a whole lot of sniffing around the food.

Which brings me to Peter Karl Eastland!!!

He has a master’s degree in chemistry and forensic science from Leicester University.

But he also possesses an extremely acute sense of smell,

a gift he realized he had from an early age, which allows him to identify more than 15 smell categories.

Nissan recognized he has the ‘nose for the job’ and appointed him as the ‘odor evaluation lead

engineer’ at its European Technical Centre in Bedfordshire.

His job is to ensure the consumer experience in the new Qashqai

model isn’t compromised by any unappealing odors.

Peter, dubbed the ‘Nose of Nissan’, said: “I remember as a young kid playing games where we had to

identify different food stuffs, like flavors of chips, sweets, or drinks by their smell alone.

He says “At Nissan, I work with a lot of different materials, for example polymers, rubbers, and adhesives.”

“Having a trained nose means that I can tell the difference between fake and real leather, or cloth and fabric.”

“It reflects the lengths Nissan goes to in order to make the ownership experience of any new Nissan exactly

what our customers hope and expect—even in this very specialized area.”

