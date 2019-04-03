The New Ted Bundy Biopic Gets New Release Date.

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy…will you be watching on Netflix in May?
The biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” now has a release date and a new trailer.
The movie set to premiere on Netflix on May 3.
The film, which premiered in Sundance earlier this year, is a chronicle of the crimes of Bundy ( played by Zac Efron) and is told through the perspective of his long-time girlfriend Liz Kloepfer (Lily Collins).
And the answer for me is a big fat YES…I will definitely be watching.