THE NEW “QUIET QUITTING” TREND

Move over Great Resignation! There’s a new kid in town, and it’s called “Quiet Quitting”. If you’ve never heard of Quiet Quitting, it’s quite a phenomenon happening right now. Laurie Hardie explains what it is. Part of it has to do with workers choosing self-preservation over physical and emotional exhaustion. Meanwhile, Claire also recently made a decision to protect herself and preserve her well-being after some bully agency unjustifiably tried to come after her. Claire decided she “don’t want no drama. No no drama. No no no drama.” — sometimes it’s a good idea to throw in lyrics from the Black Eyed Peas….or not.

Podcast: HERE